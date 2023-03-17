Pokusevski (lower leg) played 15 minutes Wednesday for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in a 114-105 loss to the Ontario Clippers, scoring zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Though efficiency has never been Pokusevski's forte since he entered the league in 2020, the 0-for-7 performance from the field still showed that he needs time to shake off rust after having missed the past two and a half months while recovering from a non-displaced left tibial plateau fracture. Pokusevski still managed to fill up the stat sheet in other areas, but the Thunder will most likely have him stick around in the G League for at least one more game to pick up more minutes. The 21-year-old could have a place in the NBA club's frontcourt rotation once he gets fully ramped up, but he's unlikely to handle a consistent enough role to warrant much attention outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues.