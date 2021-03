Pokusevski will start Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Pokusevski has been playing in the G League since early February, but Oklahoma City recalled him recently and will now send him in for his first-career start. The rookie first-round pick appeared in 17 games earlier this season, across which span he averaged 3.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.4 minutes.