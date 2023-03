The Thunder assigned Pokusevski (lower leg) to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Pokusevski, who has been sidelined since late December with a non-displaced left tibial fracture, is scheduled to practice with the Blue, but he remains without a clear timeline to return to game action. Expect the third-year big man to remain sidelined for the entirety of the Thunder's four-game slate during the upcoming wek.