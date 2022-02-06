Pokusevski closed with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Kings.

Pokusevski returned from a 12-game absence that was primarily spent in the G League to record a season-best mark in scoring. The big man also tied season highs with nine boards and three dimes. Pokusevski could earn more opportunities moving forward with the Thunder unlikely to compete for a play-in tournament spot.