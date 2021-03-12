Pokusevski compiled 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Thursday's 116-108 win over the Mavericks.

The 2020 first-round pick had the best game of his career as a pro and was a bright spot in the Thunder's interior game. At only 195 pounds, the 19-year old's frame needs to mature before he can use his size to his advantage, but the Thunder may elect to get him more involved in the second half of the season.