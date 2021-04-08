Pokusevski is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Cavs.
The rookie appeaered to pick up a hip injury late in Wednesday night's game against Charlotte, but it doesn't look to be anything serious. He's coming off of a 25-point (7-11 3Pt), nine-rebound, four-assist performance in 33 minutes.
