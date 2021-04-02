Pokusevski (COVID-19 protocols) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Phoenix.
Pokusevski stint in the health and safety protocols looks like it will only last for one game after he had missed Wednesday's win over Toronto. The 19-year-old will likely return to the starting lineup as he had started in the team's last 10 games.
