Pokusevski (lower leg) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Pokusevski was recalled from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue earlier Friday and will officially be able to suit up for the parent club's matchup against the Lakers. He hasn't taken the court for the Thunder since Dec. 27, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction Friday.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Recalled by parent club•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Makes G League appearance•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Moves rehab to G League•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Resumes on-court work•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Will miss at least six weeks•