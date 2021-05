Pokusevski (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

The lanky rookie has already missed three games in a row, but there's hope he'll be able to return as the Thunder finish out a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back set. In 24 appearances since the All-Star break, Pokusevski is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 35.2 percent from the floor.