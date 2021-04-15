Pokusevski (arm) is listed as out for Friday's game against Detroit.
Pokusevski will miss his third game in a row while dealing with soreness in his right arm. It's unclear when the rookie will be able to return, but the team's next game comes Sunday against Toronto.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Exits with arm soreness•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Plays through hip issue, scores 25•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Paces team with 19 points•