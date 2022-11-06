Pokusevski (shoulder) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Pokusevski will miss a second straight game due to a right shoulder injury. In his absence, Darius Bazley, Kenrich Williams and Jalen Williams are candidates for increased roles.
