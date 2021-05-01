Pokusevski is out for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers due to a left knee contusion.
The rookie will miss his first game since April 16. In his absence, more minutes will be available for wings and forwards on OKC, including Gabriel Deck, Jaylen Hoard, Josh Hall and Kenrich Williams.
