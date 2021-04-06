Pokusevski registered 19 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's loss against the Pistons.

Pokusevski was one of six Thunder players that scored in double digits during this thumping loss, but he carried Oklahoma City offensively. That hasn't been much of a surprise, though, as he has scored at least 19 points in three of his last four contests while scoring in double digits in five of his last seven contests. He has also posted seven double-digit scoring performances since moving into the starting lineup.