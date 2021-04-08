Pokusevski dealt with a hip injury but still delivered 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 19-year-old headed to the locker room during the closing stages of the contest, as coach Mark Daigneault opted to preserve the rookie a bit for the second half of the back-to-back set. Pokusevski should be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Cleveland until his status is updated.