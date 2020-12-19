Pokusevski notched 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and an assist across 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-103 preseason loss against the Bulls.

Pokusevski once again showed the ability to fill the stat sheet and delivered a strong performance in the preseason finale, though the shooting woes remain a concern -- he went just 6-for-21 from the field over his last two games. Pokusevski might have done enough to land a spot in the Thunder's bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets, though he's not expected to log heavy minutes by any means.