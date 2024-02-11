Pokusevski had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across six minutes during Saturday's 146-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Pokusevski played for just the 10th time this season, failing to score in six minutes. The once fantasy-darling has basically fallen out of the rotation in Oklahoma City, scoring a total of just 12 points across his 10 games played. The is no reason to consider him an asset, even in the deepest of leagues.