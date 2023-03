Pokusevski was recalled from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Pokusevski had been sidelined since late December with a non-displaced left tibial fracture, but he was assigned to the G League on March 6 and appeared in Wednesday's loss to Ontario. It's certainly possible he'll be able to suit up for the Thunder's game against the Lakers on Friday, but assuming he's available, it wouldn't be surprising to see his playing time monitored.