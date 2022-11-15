Pokusevski chipped in 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 126-122 loss to the Celtics.

Pokusevski notched his second double-double over his last four appearances, but he managed to deliver a complete performance here since he also posted decent figures in the passing and defensive categories as well. Even though he often plays a secondary role on offense for the Thunder, Pokusevski's numbers have been impressive of late. Through that aforementioned four-game stretch, he's averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game while shooting a blistering 52.9 percent from three-point range and 58.5 percent from the field.