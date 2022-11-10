Pokusevski will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Pokusevski has missed the last two games due to a shoulder issue, but he'll rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday as Jalen Williams shifts to the bench. Pokusevski is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 22.0 minutes per contest this season.