Pokusevski (concussion) is out Friday against the Knicks.
Still in concussion protocol, the rookie remains sidelined and will miss a third straight matchup. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Nets.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Still out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Won't play Monday•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Suffers concussion•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Puts up double-double off bench•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Tough shooting night off bench•