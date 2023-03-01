Pokusevski (lower leg) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Lakers.

Pokusevski will miss his 28th straight game Wednesday due to a non-displaced fracture in his left tibial plateau. On Sunday, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault told Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman that the 20-year-old big man remains on a return-to-play plan but has "no date to return." Given that no reports have surfaced indicating that Pokusevski has resumed full-court, full-contact practice, he appears safe to rule out through the Thunder's remaining two games this week, back-to-back matchups with the Jazz on Friday and Sunday.