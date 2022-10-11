Pokusevski will not start in Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Pokusevski started and played 18 minutes in last Wednesday's preseason game versus the Mavericks. In that game, he tallied just eight points, two assists, one rebound and one block. The third-year forward will likely remain as a bench option for the regular season.
