Pokusevski (lower leg) was spotted on the court Monday doing some light shooting, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

The Thunder haven't provided a clear update regarding where exactly Pokusevski stands in his recovery from the non-displaced left tibial plateau fracture he suffered Dec. 27, but the fact that he didn't appear to be sporting any sort of cast or brace on his lower leg Monday suggests that he's made good progress in his recovery from the injury. Until the 21-year-old is able to resume practicing in some capacity, however, he'll remain without a clear timeline to return to game action. Expect Pokusevski's absence to extend into March, barring him taking any dramatic steps forward in his recovery program coming out of the All-Star break.