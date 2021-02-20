Pokusevski (foot) started and played 17 minutes Friday for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in their 115-113 win over the Lakeland Magic, producing five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Pokusevski had missed the Blue's previous game Wednesday against the Memphis Hustle due to a sprained right foot, but his ability to return to the lineup two days later implies that the injury was only a minor concern. The rookie's playing time should gradually pick up in his subsequent G League outings.
