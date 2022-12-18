Pokusevski (eye) finished Saturday's 115-109 win over the Grizzlies with nine points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes.

Oklahoma City was without six players for Saturday's game -- including backcourt stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) and Josh Giddey (illness) -- but Pokusevski came through with a somewhat tepid line when considering how much usage was up for grabs. Pokusevski wasn't helped by requiring a trip to the locker room to be evaluated for an eye injury, though he was able to return. Pokusevski's minutes varied wildly from game to game, and even with the Thunder at below full strength in the frontcourt with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) sidelined for the foreseeable future, it's tough to depend on Pokusevski producing with any consistency.