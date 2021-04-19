Pokusevski posted eight points (4-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, six blocked shots and five assists across 28 minutes in Sunday's 112-106 loss to the Raptors.

Pokusevski returned from a three-game absence and essentially negated Moses Brown's impact by assuming the dominant role under the basket. At 7-0, the 18-year-old has shown an ability to stretch the floor with excellent mid-range and long-range shooting, but Sunday's game was a massive statement for an expended frontcourt role. While Brown arrived with a splash and continues to post decent numbers, the Serbian product's ability to take over the paint with seven rebounds and six blocks is an interesting development.