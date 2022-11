Pokusevski has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left ankle sprain, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Pokusevski suffered the ankle injury in the first half and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game. He'll finish the contest with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. In his absence, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl started the second half and figures to garner an increased role if Pokusevski is sidelined for an extended period.