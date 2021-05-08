Pokuseviski (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Pokusevski's absence will mark his third straight absence after injuring his knee against the Suns on Sunday. Until more informaton on the situation is gained, he will continue being considered day-to-day going forward.
