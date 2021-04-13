Pokusevski (arm) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Pokusevski had to leave Saturday's game against Philadelphia due to soreness in his right arm, which will also keep him sidelined Tuesday. The 19-year-old rookie should be considered questionable, for now, for Wednesday's second end of the back-to-back against Golden State. With Pokusevski sidelined, Kenrich Williams and Jaylen Hoard could see increases to their workloads.
More News
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Exits with arm soreness•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Not on injury report•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Plays through hip issue, scores 25•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Paces team with 19 points•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Strong effort in lopsided loss•
-
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski: Off injury report•