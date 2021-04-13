Pokusevski (arm) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Pokusevski had to leave Saturday's game against Philadelphia due to soreness in his right arm, which will also keep him sidelined Tuesday. The 19-year-old rookie should be considered questionable, for now, for Wednesday's second end of the back-to-back against Golden State. With Pokusevski sidelined, Kenrich Williams and Jaylen Hoard could see increases to their workloads.