Pokusevski contributed six points (3-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Pokusevski moved back into the starting lineup Thursday but was unable to repeat his heroics from the previous game. Anyone who took a flier on him might be disappointed, although his overall line was far from terrible. Based on what we have seen thus far this season, the majority of the Thunder roster are going to be tough to hold with any confidence. Pokusevski arguably has the most upside of any of their fringe options, making him a borderline hold, at least for the short term.