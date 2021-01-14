Pokusevski scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 21 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 128-99 loss against the Lakers.

Pokusevski tied his season-high mark for minutes with 21 but translated them into his most productive outing of the campaign, as he recorded season-best marks in points and blocks. With Darius Bazley's status for Friday's game against the Bulls being in jeopardy due to an ankle sprain, Pokusevski could be in line for a bigger role sooner than later.