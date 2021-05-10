Pokusevski (knee) accumulated 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the Kings.

The 19-year-old returned from a three-game absence due to a knee injury and came through with his 12th double-digit scoring outing of the season. Now that he's healthy again, the rookie first-round pick should be locked into a consistent 25-plus-minute starting role over Oklahoma City's final four games of campaign. He has the ability to produce numbers in just about every category, but his 32.9 percent mark from the field on the season makes him a huge negative in that area.