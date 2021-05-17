Pokusevski notched 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Pokusevski was one of two Thunder players that logged at least 40 minutes, and he made the most of that by carrying the team offensively in the regular-season finale. The rookie started in each of his appearances since concluding his G League stint in late March, and he finished the season scoring in double digits in three of his last four appearances. While consistency and efficiency was a major concern for Pokusevski -- he shot an abysmal 34.1 percent from the field on the season -- he flashed an ability to fill out the stat sheet, making the 19-year-old a particularly appealing prospect in dynasty leagues.