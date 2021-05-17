Pokusevski notched 29 points (10-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Pokusevski was one of two Thunder players that logged at least 40 minutes, and he made the most of that by carrying the team offensively in the regular-season finale. Pokusevski started in every single appearance since ending his G League stint in late March and finished the season scoring in double digits in three of his last four appearances, something that bodes well for his long-term prospects with the franchise even if the team has more experienced players in his position.