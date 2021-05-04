Pokusevski (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Pokusevski took a hit to the knee during Sunday's loss to Phoenix, forcing him out of the game after just 10 minutes of action. He was initially deemed a game-time call Tuesday, but the Thunder have since moved him to "out." Consider the rookie day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game at Golden State.