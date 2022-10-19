Pokusevski is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season opener versus Minnestoa, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Pokusevski will start Wednesday after coming off the bench in last Thursday's preseason finale against the Spurs. Pokusevski will look to improve upon his 40.8 field goal percentage and 28.9 three-point percentage from last season.
