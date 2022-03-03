Pokusevski will start Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

With Aaron Wiggins (ankle) sidelined, Pokusevski will join the starting five for the first time since Jan. 5. The 19-year-old has seen an uptick in minutes since he was recalled from the G League on Feb. 8, averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks across 23.6 minutes per game.