Pokusevski will join the starting five for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Pokusevski is coming off of his best performance of the season, logging 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 31 minutes of action. His performance was good enough to earn a starting role Thursday, however, the Thunder have been extremely inconsistent with rotations and Pokusevski could very well not reach the 31 minutes he recorded on Tuesday.