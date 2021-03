Pokusevski will start Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Pokusevski is set for his fifth-consecutive start despite the team getting several players back from injury for Thursday's game. In his last four starts, the 19-year-old rookie has averaged 11.3 points on 34.1 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 triples and 0.8 blocks per game. His workload may take a slight hit, though, from his average of 32.0 minutes per game over the last four games.