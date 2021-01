Coach Mark Daigneault said Pokusevski is feeling "a lot better" Tuesday after sustaining a concussion Sunday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Pokusevski is still in the league's concussion protocol but it's encouraging that he is feeling better just a few days after getting the concussion at practice. The 19-year-old's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.