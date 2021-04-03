Pokusevski totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in a loss to Phoenix on Friday.

The rookie returned from a one-game absence and picked up where he left off, notching his second straight game of 20-plus points. Since returning from the G League on March 11, Pokusevski has registered double-digit scoring in six of 11 contests and has grabbed at least five rebounds nine times during that span. His arrow is clearly pointing up now that he is starting for the Thunder.