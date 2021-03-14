Pokusevski collected four points (2-11 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 loss to the Knicks.

The 19-year-old followed up his impressive first career start with an inefficient performance. Pokusevski is averaging 11 shot attempts over his first two starts, but he's only shooting 27 percent from the field. On the bright side, Pokusevski is averaging 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in those two games. He should continue to start and flirt with 30 minutes a game until Darius Bazley (shoulder) returns from injury.