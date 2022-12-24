Pokusevski accumulated 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Pokusevski has carved a regular starting role with the Thunder and has logged at least 20 minutes on a consistent basis, but the production hasn't always matched the on-court time. This was the first time he scored more than 15 points since Dec. 10, and even though he can produce on any given game, he's not doing enough to remain valuable in most fantasy formats.