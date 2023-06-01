Pokusevski suffered a small right humerus fracture on May 31 and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks, Clemente Almanza of the Thunder Wire reports.

Pokusevski has had some tough injury luck lately, as he missed over half of his third NBA season with a total of 34 games played. Fortunately, he still has a lot of time to recover in advance of training camp with the Thunder. With an improved three-point shot and a knack for blocking shots, Pokusevski has the potential to play a big role for the Thunder.