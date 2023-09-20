Pokusevski (arm) sustained a right ankle sprain during an offseason workout Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Pokusevski suffered a small right humerus fracture at the beginning of June and was unable to play for the Serbian national team in the FIBA World Cup as a result. Although he was evidently cleared to resume working out, he's now dealing with an ankle issue that will force him to miss several weeks and could sideline him for the start of the regular season. Pokusevski has had a relatively consistent role over his first three seasons with the Thunder, averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.