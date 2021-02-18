Pokusevski was sidelined Wednesday for the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 120-106 win over the Memphis Hustle due to a sprained right foot, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The rookie is considered day-to-day with the injury, and the fact that the Thunder haven't recalled him from the G League bubble in Orlando for further evaluation suggests he should return to action for the Blue quickly. Through his first four outings in the G League, Pokusevski is averaging 5.3 points (on 21.6 percent shooting from the field), 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24.8 minutes per game.