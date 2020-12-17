Pokusevski had seven points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Bulls.

The rookie has turned some heads with his ball-handling and aggressiveness during the preseason, but he hit just one of his six three-point attempts in 23 minutes Wednesday. Fantasy-wise, Pokusevski's ability to stuff the stat sheet is noteworthy, but it remains to be seen how much opportunity he'll have during the regular season. The good news for Pokusevski is he landed in perhaps the best situation in the league for a young, raw player to develop.