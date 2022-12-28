Pokusevski (leg) will be out for "some time," with the Thunder gathering more information before providing an official update, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Pokusevski's leg twisted awkwardly during Tuesday's game against the Spurs, forcing the forward to leave the game. While coach Mark Daigneault said the injury is not "long long-term," it wouldn't be surprising if Pokusevski missed several weeks based on the coach's other wording. For the duration of his absence, more minutes could be available for Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala and other frontcourt players.