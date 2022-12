Pokusevski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg Tuesday's game against the Thunder and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Pokusevski's injury isn't "long-long term," so he will likely return before the end of the season. Darius Bazley, Mike Muscala and Jaylin Williams are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence.