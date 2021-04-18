Pokusevski (arm) will start Sunday's game against the Raptors.
The Thunder waited until the last possible minute to officially clear Pokusevski to play, and he'll return to the starting lineup following a three-game absence due to a sore arm. Isaiah Roby will shift back to the bench.
